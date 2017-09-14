Myanmar says China endorses crackdown of Rohingya which U.N. sees as ‘ethnic cleansing’

YANGON (Reuters) – China endorses Myanmar’s offensive against Rohingya Muslim insurgents, Myanmar state media said on Thursday, as the U.N. secretary-general described the operation, forcing nearly 400,000 people to flee to Bangladesh, as “ethnic cleansing”.
