Myanmar urges Rohingya Muslims to help hunt insurgents amid deadly violence

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh/YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar urged Muslims in the troubled northwest to cooperate in the search for insurgents, whose coordinated attacks on security posts and an army crackdown have led to one of the deadliest bouts of violence to engulf the Rohingya community in decades.
