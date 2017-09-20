MYnd Analytics Appoints Peter Unanue to Board of Directors

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND), a predictive medicine company that brings objective physical findings to psychiatric treatment in order to reduce trial and error prescribing in mental health, announces that it has appointed Peter Unanue to the Company’s board of directors, increasing the number of board members to five.

Peter Unanue brings over 25 years of senior business experience, leveraging data and applied sciences to enhance business operations. Mr. Unanue currently serves as Executive Vice President of Goya Foods, Inc., one of the leading food companies in the U.S. with over a billion dollars in annual sales. While at Goya, Mr. Unanue oversaw the nationwide expansion of the company’s facilities, managed distribution and logistics, consolidated redundant operations resulting in significant cost savings, and led the implementation of new software and technology to streamline and enhance operations and profitability. Mr. Unanue has held key operational and analytic roles with Merck Medco Health Solutions, Baxter Healthcare and Growmark, Inc. He currently serves on the boards of the Meadowlands Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Meadowlands Regional “2040 Foundation,” and is a Council of Regents Member at Felician University and St Thomas Aquinas College. He was also an employer trustee for a local UFCW Health and Welfare Fund. He is the recipient of numerous awards and is a regular speaker on various topics including supply chain management. Mr. Unanue holds a Master of Science in operations research from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science from St. Thomas Aquinas College.

Dr. Robin Smith, Chairman of MYnd Analytics, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Peter Unanue and are honored to have an accomplished business executive of his caliber join our board. Throughout his career, he has effectively leveraged data and technology to enhance business outcomes. He also brings tremendous operational experience, having assisted in overseeing the growth of a leading North American food company. We look forward to his active involvement as we enter the next phase of our growth, bringing our solutions to government agencies, managed care organizations and other payors, as well as directly targeting providers and patients with our breakthrough solutions that leverage data and technology to reduce costs and improve health outcomes.”

Peter Unanue commented, “I am excited to join the board of MYnd Analytics, as mental disorders are the leading causes of disability, and yet many treatments are marked by low efficacy, due to the fact clinicians often rely on trial and error before finding a regimen that works. MYnd’s platform helps patients by reducing potentially life-threatening delays, ineffective treatment, and adverse side effects. At the same time, MYnd’s platform is proven to reduce costs for payors. As a result, I believe there is enormous potential for this technology and look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships in order to accelerate market adoption of this life saving technology.”

About MYnd Analytics, Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. (www.myndanalytics.com) is a predictive medicine company which brings objective physical findings to psychiatric treatment in order to reduce trial and error prescribing. The Company’s Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online®, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). Based on the Company’s original physician developed database, there are now more than 38,000 outcomes for over 10,000 unique patients in the PEER registry. The goal of PEER Online® is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications.

To read more about the benefits of this patented technology for patients, physicians and payers, please visit www.myndanalytics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as MYnd’s ability to successfully expand into various market channels, the ability of its products to successfully target objectivity and increased efficiency in the treatment of depression and other mental health and psychiatric illnesses and MYnd’s ability to expand globally in areas where there is an opportunity to improve treatment in mental health, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in MYnd’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

