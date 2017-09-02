NAFTA envoys lay out proposals, try to block Trump noise

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Trade negotiators from Canada, the United States and Mexico presented more proposals for a renewed North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday and tried to put behind them threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out of the treaty.
