NAFTA negotiators make some progress, say lots of work remains

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The United States, Canada, and Mexico said on Tuesday they had made some progress in talks to modernize the NAFTA trade pact while acknowledging much work remained if they are to wrap the process up by the end of the year, as planned.
