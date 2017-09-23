NAFTA talks intensify; U.S. seen putting off key demand on autos

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement intensified on Saturday although U.S. negotiators looked set to once again withhold proposals for one of the Trump administration’s most challenging issues.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says rockets to U.S. ‘inevitable’ as U.S. bombers fly off North Korean coast - September 23, 2017
- Fears of dam collapse add to Puerto Rico’s misery after Maria - September 23, 2017
- Echoing France, Germany says May offered ‘nothing concrete’ on Brexit - September 23, 2017