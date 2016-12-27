Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 15, 2016

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2016, short interest in 2,356 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,263,328,158 shares compared with 7,428,340,748 shares in 2,325 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2016. The mid-December short interest represents 5.11 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 5.23 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 786 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 655,564,005 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2016 compared with 650,175,915 shares in 777 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.91 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.88.

In summary, short interest in all 3,142 Nasdaq® securities totaled 7,918,892,163 shares at the December 15, 2016 settlement date, compared with 3,102 issues and 8,078,516,663 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.99 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 5.09 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

