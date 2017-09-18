Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Sybenetix

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sybenetix, a leading surveillance provider that combines behavioral analytics and cognitive computing with financial markets expertise.

Nasdaq entered into an agreement to acquire Sybenetix on July 25, 2017. The deal will further expand Nasdaq’s position in the surveillance space and make it a leading provider to the buy-side industry, as well as deepen its adoption and application of behavioral science technology.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, order backlog, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, including in connection with the acquisition of Sybenetix, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of the acquisition of Sybenetix, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions and future integration of the Sybenetix acquisition, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts.  Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control.  These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

