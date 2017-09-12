Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced it has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the most prestigious corporate sustainability ranking efforts, for the second consecutive year. Nasdaq is one of approximately 160 North American companies included in the index, and one of only eight diversified financial services firms. It is the only stock exchange selected from North America.

Nasdaq actively supports its 3,900 listed companies in their sustainability efforts, and strives to create an open dialogue between listed companies, investors, analysts, regulators, and academics on the economic value of sustainability. Nasdaq also works closely with international groups such as the World Federation of Exchanges, The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, and the UN Global Compact in pursuit of practical guidance for public company disclosures related to sustainability and log-tern value creation.

Nasdaq-listed companies in North America earning the DJSI distinction include Amgen, Biogen, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comcast, Hasbro, Intel, Microsoft, Mondelēz International, and Starbucks, among others. Nasdaq-listed companies named to the European index include Electrolux and Novozymes.

“More investors today are looking for companies to manage and disclose their sustainability strategies,” said Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq. “Sustainability insight tends to help create better markets by driving efficient capital flow and longer term investment. Nasdaq has long been committed to creating sustainable value for our market stakeholders.”

Nasdaq recently published an ESG Reporting Guide for its companies listed in the Nordic and Baltic markets, and is currently engaged in a year-long pilot program to examine the impact of ESG disclosure on market dynamics. Nasdaq also released an ambitious U.S. market reform proposal in 2017 that includes, in part, a reconsideration of the value of ESG data.

The annual DJSI review, launched in 1999, is based on significant analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices robust index methodology. Participating companies were scored on 22 categories across 24 industry groups. 

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

