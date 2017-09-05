Nathan’s Famous® Makes Donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nathan’s Famous® donated free hot dogs for a year and a $1,000 Fred Meyer supermarket gift card to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland yesterday.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area provides safe, positive places for kids to enjoy fun and engaging programs at an affordable price. They provide enrichment programs to youth while empowering them with a sense of belonging and security. The clubs surround members with caring, trained staff that engage them in nationally proven evidence-based youth development programs which include leadership and community service, academic enrichment; science and technology, performing and visual arts, personal health and fitness, college prep and workforce training, and recreation and sports leadership leagues.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland has positively impacted the lives of so many young people in the Portland area by empowering them to discover their full potential as caring, engaged, and responsible community members,” said Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan’s Famous. “Nathan’s Famous is grateful for the work Boys & Girls Club does in support of their community.”

The donation was made during a presentation prior to the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Qualifier for the 2018 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island, New York.

Nathan’s Famous hosted the hot dog donation and qualifying contest as part of the Bite of Oregon, a fundraising event for Special Olympics athletes around Oregon.

Smithfield Foods is the licensee of Nathan’s Famous pre-packaged hot dogs, selling a wide variety of beef franks at supermarkets across the country including natural casing, skinless, bun-length, 50 percent reduced fat, angus, and more.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro empowers more than 5,000 youth to discover their full potential through impactful after-school and summer programs. Clubs are designed to support kids and teens as they develop the qualities they need to achieve academic success, become responsible leaders, and live healthy lives. Today, the Clubs operate six facilities located throughout the metropolitan area, along with school-based programs in the Parkrose and North Clackamas School District.

