National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the KBW 2017 Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2017

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced today that it will present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2017 Insurance Conference which will be held in New York, New York on September 6 and 7, 2017. National General’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner is scheduled to present at 8:45 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast and may be accessed on the National General Holdings Corp. website at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

