Breaking News
Home / Top News / National Restaurant Association Announces “A Taste of Tomorrow” Restaurant Innovation Summit

National Restaurant Association Announces “A Taste of Tomorrow” Restaurant Innovation Summit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September 7, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sarah Dolan, [email protected], 202-331-5929

 

National Restaurant Association Announces

“A Taste of Tomorrow” Restaurant Innovation Summit

Richard Blais to Keynote October 25-27 Summit in Austin TX

Chicago, IL — The National Restaurant Association today announced the 2017 Restaurant Innovation Summit taking place October 25th through October 27th in Austin, TX. The summit brings together renowned innovators along with leaders in the restaurant industry to present ‘A Taste of Tomorrow’ with the latest in restaurant tech and innovation trends. Early bird registration is now open for members and available through September 15th, 2017.

“We want to help operators see around corners and the Restaurant Innovation Summit helps to set the stage by bringing together leaders, innovators, and futurists from both inside and outside the restaurant industry,” says Perry Quinn, SVP of Business Innovation for the National Restaurant Association. “In many respects, restaurants are at the forefront of innovation, and it is crucial they are not only aware of the changing landscape but are actively working to use technology to better serve their customers.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be successful chef, restaurateur, television personality, and James Beard nominated cookbook author, Richard Blais. He will cover the best of restaurant innovation trends and how they affect the industry.

“As a chef, restaurateur and innovator by trade, I look forward to sharing my experiences with attendees of the Restaurant Innovation Summit,” said Chef Richard Blais.

The three-day innovation summit will cover:

  • Cashless America
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) + Chatbots
  • Concepts and Nontraditional Partnerships from Virtual Restaurants to Grocerants
  • Actionable Analytics (Using Big Data)
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Biometrics, Recognition and Privacy
  • Robotics and Automation  

The Apple campus in Austin, TX will open their doors to host an exclusive onsite event for summit attendees, bringing together top mobility partners from the Apple Design Lab for a hands-on evening.

The Restaurant Innovation Summit takes place October 25th – 27th at the Hyatt Regency in Austin, TX. The Early-Bird Rate for National Restaurant Association Members is $299, $100 off the regular price. To register and view the full schedule of events, visit the Restaurant Innovation Summit website or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 14.7 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf.  We operate the industry’s largest trade show (NRA Show May 19-22, 2018, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF’s ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8eb4315-9dbf-4d80-978c-e31f95bbd654

CONTACT: Sarah Dolan
National Restaurant Association
2023315929
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.