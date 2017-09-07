Chicago, IL, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September 7, 2017

National Restaurant Association Announces

“A Taste of Tomorrow” Restaurant Innovation Summit

Richard Blais to Keynote October 25-27 Summit in Austin TX

Chicago, IL — The National Restaurant Association today announced the 2017 Restaurant Innovation Summit taking place October 25th through October 27th in Austin, TX. The summit brings together renowned innovators along with leaders in the restaurant industry to present ‘A Taste of Tomorrow’ with the latest in restaurant tech and innovation trends. Early bird registration is now open for members and available through September 15th, 2017.

“We want to help operators see around corners and the Restaurant Innovation Summit helps to set the stage by bringing together leaders, innovators, and futurists from both inside and outside the restaurant industry,” says Perry Quinn, SVP of Business Innovation for the National Restaurant Association. “In many respects, restaurants are at the forefront of innovation, and it is crucial they are not only aware of the changing landscape but are actively working to use technology to better serve their customers.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be successful chef, restaurateur, television personality, and James Beard nominated cookbook author, Richard Blais. He will cover the best of restaurant innovation trends and how they affect the industry.

“As a chef, restaurateur and innovator by trade, I look forward to sharing my experiences with attendees of the Restaurant Innovation Summit,” said Chef Richard Blais.

The three-day innovation summit will cover:

Cashless America

Artificial Intelligence (AI) + Chatbots

Concepts and Nontraditional Partnerships from Virtual Restaurants to Grocerants

Actionable Analytics (Using Big Data)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Biometrics, Recognition and Privacy

Robotics and Automation

The Apple campus in Austin, TX will open their doors to host an exclusive onsite event for summit attendees, bringing together top mobility partners from the Apple Design Lab for a hands-on evening.

The Restaurant Innovation Summit takes place October 25th – 27th at the Hyatt Regency in Austin, TX. The Early-Bird Rate for National Restaurant Association Members is $299, $100 off the regular price. To register and view the full schedule of events, visit the Restaurant Innovation Summit website or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 14.7 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We operate the industry’s largest trade show (NRA Show May 19-22, 2018, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF’s ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

