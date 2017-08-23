Breaking News
Nation’s Premier Network of Fine Art Galleries Hosts Live Auctions in La Jolla and Costa Mesa, CA, with participation at all Nine Locations Across the Country

California, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — And, because (MLG) wants to ensure that all of its deserving collectors get a chance to participate in the opportunity to enjoy values as robust as 50%+ below everyday prices, each of its nine locations nationwide will also be offering the auction items for write in bidding or to buy immediately. A number of artworks will be offered without a buyer’s premium attached to their sale price.

Over the past 40 years, MLG has published works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Erté, Liudmila Kondakova, Philippe Bertho, Kerry Hallam and more, and worked directly with the estates of Marc Chagall and Sam Francis, to acquire major collections of original and unique works and present them to seasoned collectors and first time buyers alike.

MLG prides itself on the pristine condition of each work of art it offers, and guarantees the authenticity of every piece.

In addition, MLG has loaned many masterpieces to museums and public institutions the world over, including the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia; Centre Pompidou’ in Paris; Musee d’Art Modern de la Ville de Paris, the Tate in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Martin Lawrence Galleries fall auction is a truly amazing opportunity to acquire from an unprecedented collection of fine art. The work of over 40 of the world’s finest 20th and 21st century artists will be presented, each at exceptional values, including Faine, Bertho, Ruscha, Deyber, Warhol, Fressinier, Kondakova, Hallam, Hofmann, Chagall, Miró, Dalí, Picasso, Erté, Les Maîtres de l’Affiche, Mas, Nicholls, Kostabi, Haring, Francis, Muniz, Goins, Murakami, Mr. Brainwash, Rosenquist, Lalonde, Chagall and Twombly.

For more information, please visit martinlawrence.com. To reserve your place at the La Jolla auction, please call 858-551-1122. For Costa Mesa please call 949-759-0134.

About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1975, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui and online at martinlawrence.com-has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG) with its unparalleled collection of treasures, specializes in unique paintings and sculptures and original limited editions by Warhol, Haring, Murakami, Chagall, Picasso and Erté. In the last 15 years, it has lent nearly 250 different artworks by 16 different artists to 32 museums around the world and proudly publishes works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Nicholls, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com

CONTACT: Katia Graytok
Martin Lawrence Galleries
(203)989-2073
[email protected]
