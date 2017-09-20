NAV CANADA reports August and year-end traffic figures

OTTAWA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of August 2017 and for the fiscal year 2017, as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the prior fiscal year.

The traffic in August 2017 increased by an average of 3.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2016.

Traffic for the complete fiscal year 2017 was 5.1 per cent higher than in fiscal year 2016. NAV CANADA’s fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace.

The information contained in this news release is also available in graph form.

About NAV Canada

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

NAV CANADA is a founding partner of Aireon LLC, an international joint venture deploying a space based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system that will expand air traffic surveillance to all regions of the globe.

