NB Private Equity Partners Limited Publishes Investor Presentation

11 September 2017

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today published a new presentation for a series of investor meetings in the United Kingdom. An updated investor presentation is attached and also available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam and the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages equities, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund portfolios for institutions and advisors worldwide. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is approximately 1,900 professionals, as of June 30, 2017. The company was named the #1 firm in Pensions & Investments 2016 Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $271 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

