MANILA (Reuters) – Basketball superstar LeBron James returned to the Philippines to join an exhibition game on Saturday watched by thousands of cheering fans, and to hold a special training session with local professional players.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- NBA star LeBron James wows fans in Manila exhibition game - September 2, 2017
- Frankfurt starts evacuation before attempt to defuse WWII bomb - September 2, 2017
- Kenyan president, election overturned by court, attacks judiciary - September 2, 2017