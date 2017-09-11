NCM (Norrep Capital Management Ltd.) Launches Canada’s First Flat Management Fee Mutual Fund Pricing known as Z Series “the last word on fees”

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCM (Norrep Capital Management Ltd.) is pleased to announce the launch of the first flat management fee pricing for mutual funds known as Z Series. For NCM’s Core Portfolio of Funds, our Z Series replaces the annual percentage management fee with an annual flat management fee of $1,000 + taxes, per fund, per account.

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM says, “This innovation is industry leading and we are proud to be the first to introduce actively managed funds with flat management fee pricing.”

In simple terms, the MER (Management Expense Ratio) model is replaced with an FER model “Fee Expense Ratio”. By using flat management fee pricing, the cost of ownership is fixed, even as the assets grow.

Wan Kim, NCM’s Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing says, “Mutual Funds are great long-term investments and the flat management fee pricing that Z Series offers will give investors a great advantage over time.”

Alex Sasso added, “For example, if an investor has $300,000 in a mutual fund with a 1% management fee, the cost per year is $3,000. Using NCM’s actively managed Z Series, the cost is only $1,000. Over a 10 year period of time, that difference really adds up.”

NCM’s Z Series Funds are designed to support advisors and investors using a fee-based account. NCM is offering Z Series pricing for Norrep Core Canadian, Norrep Core Global and Norrep Premium Growth Class (an NCM Fund of Funds). The Z Series minimum investment is $100,000 with a maximum investment of $1,000,000.

About Norrep

For over 20 years, Norrep Capital Management Ltd. has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. With an in-house Portfolio Management team and a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards to recognize its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

For More Information: www.norrep.com

Wan Kim Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Notice to Reader:

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management’s control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.