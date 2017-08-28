NCSBN Considers Pertinent Association Business with its Member Boards of Nursing at its 2017 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org, met in Chicago, Aug. 16-18, 2017, to consider pertinent association business with its member boards of nursing (BONs). There were 57 member boards represented by delegates.

NCSBN Board of Directors President Katherine Thomas, MN, RN, FAAN, executive director, Texas Board of Nursing noted, “The delegate assembly was inspired by two keynote speakers who challenged us to intentionally enhance collaborative efforts to prepare for the future of regulation. Dr. Mary Wakefield, the first nurse to serve as the acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, encouraged us to leverage new partnerships with diverse stakeholder groups to ensure safe delivery of nursing care in the next era of regulation. Dr. John Hasse, curator of American Music at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, eloquently illustrated the power of musical collaborations to yield beautiful, unexpected and creative results.”

Highlights of some of the significant actions approved by the member BONs include:

Approved proposed amendments to the NCSBN Bylaws

Elected new members of the NCSBN Board of Directors and Leadership Succession Committee.

Approved College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Alberta (CRPNA), College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba (CRPNM) and Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan (RPNAS) as associate members of NCSBN.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together BONs to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are also 30 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.5 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

CONTACT: Contact: Dawn M. Kappel Director, Marketing and Communications 312.525.3667 direct 312.279.1034 fax [email protected]