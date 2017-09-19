Breaking News
Nebia Shower System Receives Prestigious Silver CLIO Award for Product Design

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nebia, the innovative shower system that is redefining the shower experience, is proud to announce that it received a Silver CLIO Award, one of the world’s most respected industry accolades for advertising, design and communications. The award recognized the innovative product design of the Nebia, which features a fully self-installed shower system with an adjustable bracket and portable wand. Nebia incorporates a unique water droplet technology that atomizes water, creating millions of tiny droplets at a high velocity, simulating the sensation of using more water while actually using up to 70 percent less.

“We spent many years developing and perfecting the Nebia Shower System and are honored to receive such great recognition from the industry for its unique design,” said Philip Winter, Co-founder and CEO of Nebia. “Our team of engineers and designers are driven by our passion for creating better experiences and innovative products for our customers. From the development of the product down the packaging, every detail matters.”

The CLIO Awards is the esteemed international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate high achievement in advertising, the CLIOs annually and throughout the year recognize the work, the agencies and the talent that push boundaries and establish new precedent. The CLIO judging process includes top creatives and marketers from around the world and is known for its diplomatic approach to recognizing creative excellence. All jurors have an equal say in decisions, and the majority vote rules.

About Nebia
Nebia, founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, is an innovative shower system that is redefining the shower experience. By using a unique water droplet technology that atomizes water, the shower system is able to create millions of tiny droplets at a high velocity, simulating the sensation of using more water while actually using up to 70 percent less. The average shower lasts about 8 minutes and uses 20 gallons of water compared to Nebia which uses only six gallons. The concept for Nebia was born as a Kickstarter program and began shipping units worldwide in January 2017. The company has a wide fan base, including Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, who is also an investor and has received many accolades including: Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award, CLIO Award for Product Design, D&AD Graphite Pencil Award for Product Design, Business Insider Most Exciting Innovation Award, Spark Design Award for Product Design and an IF Design Award.

