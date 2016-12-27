Breaking News
Neste Corporation
Press Release
27 December 2016 at 9.30 am. (EET)

Neste to acquire pre-treatment and storage capacity for renewable raw materials in the Netherlands as part of the company’s growth program


Neste has signed an agreement with Electrawinds ReFuel B.V. on the acquisition of a former biodiesel plant in Sluiskil in the Netherlands. Neste intends to use the Sluiskil plant for the storage and pre-treatment of renewable raw materials for the company’s renewable diesel refineries.

“By acquiring the Sluiskil plant, we enable expanding our raw material base further. Many new raw materials are wastes and residues that are difficult to process, and they require good pre-treatment before renewable diesel or aviation fuel can be produced from them. The pre-treatment capacity and storage tanks at Sluiskil also contribute to facilitating our future growth,” says Kaisa Hietala, Executive Vice President of Renewable Products at Neste.

The aim is to complete the transaction during the first quarter of 2017. The purchase price will not be disclosed.

Previously, conventional FAME biodiesel was produced at Sluiskil. The plant has not been in production since January 2015, and it will enter into pre-treatment and storage use after maintenance work during the second half of 2017. In its renewable products business, Neste aims to continue to focus on refining premium-quality renewable diesel, which can be used in all diesel engines as such and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fossil diesel.

Neste Corporation

Osmo Kammonen
Senior Vice President, Communications and Brand Marketing

Further information:
Kaisa Hietala, EVP, Renewable Products, tel. +358 10 458 4128

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers.  Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste’s net sales stood at EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com

