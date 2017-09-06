Net Insight AB: Cecilia Beck-Friis steps down from Board of Directors of Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden – Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Cecilia Beck-Friis has informed that she will step down from the Board of Directors of Net Insight.

Cecilia Beck-Friis has been on the Board since 2013, and has now decided to step down, relating to her new role as CEO of Hemnet.

“Net Insight is an exciting company that is well positioned in the transformation process within the global media industry. I have had a great commitment to my assignment during these four exciting and stimulating years,” says Cecilia Beck-Friis.

Lars Berg, the Chairman of the Board, regrets that Cecilia Beck-Friis is leaving the Board, but at the same time understands her decision

“With her experience and knowledge of the industry, Cecilia Beck-Friis has been a positive force on the Board and has thereby contributed to Net Insights fine performance during the past couple of years,” says Lars Berg in a comment.

The resignation takes effect as of September 30, 2017. Net Insights Board of Directors will then consist of the following members: Lars Berg (Chairman), Jan Barchan, Charlotta Falvin, Crister Fritzson, Gunilla Fransson, Anders Harrysson and Stina Barchan.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Berg, Chairman of the Board, +46 8 685 04 00, [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.30 am CET on September 6, 2017.

About Net Insight

Net Insight’s vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight’s offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaddf362-90ac-46c7-95b4-5d07d45124f2