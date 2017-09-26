NetApp Prices $800,000,000 of Senior Notes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) today announced the pricing of $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2.000% Senior Notes due 2019 that will bear interest at 2.000% per annum and $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.300% Senior Notes due 2024 that will bear interest at 3.300% per annum.

The offering is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions, on September 29, 2017.

NetApp intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of NetApp’s outstanding 2.00% Senior Notes due 2017 (including accrued and unpaid interest and any make-whole payment thereon) on or prior to their maturity in December 2017.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities nor shall there be any sale of the senior notes or any other securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The offering of senior notes may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from:

About NetApp

NetApp is a leading data authority for hybrid cloud environments. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation and optimize their operations.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in this release relating to the terms and timing of the proposed offering and the expected use of proceeds from the offering are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, whether or not NetApp will consummate the offering, prevailing market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, interest rates and corporate considerations and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally.

Investors in NetApp’s securities are cautioned not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. NetApp does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this September 26, 2017 press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.