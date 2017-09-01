Nets A/S: Continued speculation in media about Nets

Company announcement
No. 25/2017
Continued speculation in media about Nets
Further to media speculation, Nets confirms that discussions are still ongoing regarding a potential takeover offer for Nets A/S, see also our company announcement of 1 July 2017. There is no certainty at this stage that an agreement will be reached. Nets will revert with further information when appropriate.
