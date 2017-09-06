NEURONES: 1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2017 results

Nanterre, September 6, 2017

1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2016 2016 H1 2017 Revenues 221.5 446.8 245 Business operating profit (*) 19.5 (8.8%) 43.5 (9.7%) 21.7 (8.9%) Operating profit 19.1 (8.6%) 42.5 (9.5%) 21.1 (8.6%) Net financial income 0.6 2.4 1.8 Tax on earnings (7.1) (15.9) (7.7) Net profit after tax 12.6 (5.7%) 29 (6.5%) 15.2 (6.2%) of which, group share 10.9 25.2 13 Staff at end of period 4,865 5,044 5,024 (**)

(*) before cost of free shares

(**) after disposal of an entity with 127 people on May 31, 2017

Achievements

With revenues up 10.6% (of which 10% on a like-for-like basis), the group experienced its 26th consecutive six-month period of growth.

Operating profit rose by 10.5% while net profit increased by 20.6%.

Over a one-year period, cashflow (excluding financial debt) increased by €17 million. On June 30, 2017, it stood at €136.7 million.

Outlook

For 2017 as a whole, NEURONES reiterates its forecast of revenues in excess of €480 million, with an operating profit rate between 9% and 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.

Euronext Paris (Compartment B – NRO) – Enternext Tech 40

www.neurones.net

