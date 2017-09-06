Breaking News
Home / Top News / NEURONES: 1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

NEURONES: 1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2017 results
Nanterre, September 6, 2017

1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2016 2016 H1 2017
Revenues 221.5 446.8  245
Business operating profit (*)   19.5 (8.8%)   43.5 (9.7%)   21.7 (8.9%)
Operating profit   19.1 (8.6%)   42.5 (9.5%)   21.1 (8.6%)
Net financial income   0.6   2.4 1.8
Tax on earnings   (7.1)  (15.9)   (7.7)
Net profit after tax   12.6 (5.7%)   29 (6.5%)   15.2 (6.2%)
  of which, group share   10.9   25.2   13
Staff at end of period 4,865 5,044  5,024 (**)

(*) before cost of free shares
(**) after disposal of an entity with 127 people on May 31, 2017

Achievements

With revenues up 10.6% (of which 10% on a like-for-like basis), the group experienced its 26th consecutive six-month period of growth.

Operating profit rose by 10.5% while net profit increased by 20.6%.

Over a one-year period, cashflow (excluding financial debt) increased by €17 million. On June 30, 2017, it stood at €136.7 million.

Outlook

For 2017 as a whole, NEURONES reiterates its forecast of revenues in excess of €480 million, with an operating profit rate between 9% and 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.

Euronext Paris (Compartment B – NRO) – Enternext Tech 40

www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
Florence Gillier Communication
Sabine Grosdidier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55
[email protected] 		 

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
[email protected]

Investor Relations :
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
[email protected] 		 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f677aa0a-670c-46e8-b13c-7154c6a11170

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.