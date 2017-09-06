NEURONES: 1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2017 results
Nanterre, September 6, 2017
1st half 2017 operating profit stands at 8.6%
|Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions)
|H1 2016
|2016
|H1 2017
|Revenues
|221.5
|446.8
|245
|Business operating profit (*)
|19.5 (8.8%)
|43.5 (9.7%)
|21.7 (8.9%)
|Operating profit
|19.1 (8.6%)
|42.5 (9.5%)
|21.1 (8.6%)
|Net financial income
|0.6
|2.4
|1.8
|Tax on earnings
|(7.1)
|(15.9)
|(7.7)
|Net profit after tax
|12.6 (5.7%)
|29 (6.5%)
|15.2 (6.2%)
|of which, group share
|10.9
|25.2
|13
|Staff at end of period
|4,865
|5,044
|5,024 (**)
(*) before cost of free shares
(**) after disposal of an entity with 127 people on May 31, 2017
Achievements
With revenues up 10.6% (of which 10% on a like-for-like basis), the group experienced its 26th consecutive six-month period of growth.
Operating profit rose by 10.5% while net profit increased by 20.6%.
Over a one-year period, cashflow (excluding financial debt) increased by €17 million. On June 30, 2017, it stood at €136.7 million.
Outlook
For 2017 as a whole, NEURONES reiterates its forecast of revenues in excess of €480 million, with an operating profit rate between 9% and 9.5%.
About NEURONES
With 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.
Euronext Paris (Compartment B – NRO) – Enternext Tech 40
www.neurones.net
| Press Relations:
Florence Gillier Communication
Sabine Grosdidier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55
[email protected]
|
NEURONES
| Investor Relations :
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
[email protected]
