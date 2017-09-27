IC Group A/S has published its Articles of Association dated 27 September 2017.
The complete version of the Articles of Association is available on the corporate website www.icgroup.net under Investors/Corporate Governance/Articles of Association.
IC Group A/S
Alexander Martensen-Larsen
CEO
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +45 21 28 58 32
This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy
between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a08a69a3-4db7-40e2-8bfa-008816123b93
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Crown Place VCT PLC : Annual Financial Report - September 27, 2017
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market to Garner US$ 113,046.7 Mn By End of 2027 – Future Market Insights - September 27, 2017
- New Articles of Association of IC Group A/S - September 27, 2017