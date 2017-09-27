New Articles of Association of IC Group A/S

IC Group A/S has published its Articles of Association dated 27 September 2017.

The complete version of the Articles of Association is available on the corporate website www.icgroup.net under Investors/Corporate Governance/Articles of Association.

IC Group A/S

Alexander Martensen-Larsen

CEO

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +45 21 28 58 32

This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy

between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a08a69a3-4db7-40e2-8bfa-008816123b93