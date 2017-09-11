Breaking News
New Naperville Apartments Boast Over a Football Field of Amenity Space

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 500 Station Blvd, an amenity packed apartment community, is now open and leasing in Naperville Township. With over 80,000 square feet of amenity space across five luxury mid-rise buildings, residents will want for nothing. The grand opening, hosted September 14th at 4:00 pm will allow a lucky few to take a peek inside.

2,500 square feet of fitness center space is just the beginning, followed by a hot yoga studio, bike storage and repair shop, outdoor gardens, pet wash and grooming station and roof deck dog park. The real kicker, a private putting green and two golf simulators, wine storage and humidor lounge, and commercial demo-kitchen with piano and karaoke bar. Residents who work from home will enjoy the WeWork style business center and conference room. Entertainers will love the clubroom with sports kitchen complete with seven flat screen TVs, billiards and foosball, and media room. In addition, one heated parking garage space is included per apartment.

“We expect we’ll have a hard time having residents ever leave the building”, Irini Boeder lightheartedly commented, Assistant Vice President of Marketing in the Midwest for Lincoln Property Company, the management over the community. With over a football field of amenity space, it’s understandable.

Inside the apartment, the luxury continues with gourmet kitchens, custom quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerators, five burner gas range stoves, private balconies, porcelain tile flooring in kitchens and bathrooms, gigabit speed internet and more.

500 Station Blvd offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Boeder commented, “We cater to what the residents need, from furnished to unfurnished, regular or short term leases.”

Located near Route 59 and New York Street in Naperville Township, 500 Station Blvd is minutes from the Route 59 train station and I-88 Expressway. The community is five minutes from Downtown Naperville.

500 Station Blvd will be hosting their grand opening, Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at 4:00 pm located at 675 Station Blvd, Aurora, IL 60504.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the United States, with over 184,000 units under management. Founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities, they have expanded over the years to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, military housing, and other mixed-use assets.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President – Marketing & Communications
214-740-3300 | [email protected] 
