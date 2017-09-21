Breaking News
New Owner of Grants Pass Sears Hometown Store

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) announces that the Sears Hometown Store located at 1533 NE F Street in Grants Pass has a new owner, Doris Fronckowiak. To celebrate its grand re-opening, the Sears Hometown Store of Grants Pass welcomes the local community to stop by September 22-23 and enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store*, plus special giveaways.

“The Grants Pass community has been very welcoming, so we wanted to host this celebration to thank them for their continued support,” stated Fronckowiak. “Our goal is to continue to be a valued community partner by striving to offer the highest-level of customer service and building relationships with local residents, businesses, organizations and community groups.”

This unique store format allows customers in small communities to have access to the great products and brands usually found only in Sears stores. For instance, the Sears Hometown Store in Grants Pass is the only place in town where customers can find an incredible selection of the top appliance brands such as Kenmore®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Whirlpool®, Bosch®, Frigidaire® and GE®, plus a large assortment of lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman® tools, fitness equipment, electronics, mattresses and more. 

Local consumers can expect the Grants Pass team to provide professional advice, exceptional service and real-time price checks to make sure they receive the guaranteed lowest price. For example, if a product is not available in-stores, Sears Hometown Store associates can order customers any product from the entire merchandise selection offered by Sears, including apparel, footwear, jewelry and much more. Customers also have the option to order products online and pick them up in the store without a shipping charge. The Grants Pass store also offers Sears Nationwide Service, Parts and Installation.

The Sears Hometown Store in Grants Pass can be reached at 541-471-9489 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about Sears Hometown Stores, visit www.searshometownstores.com.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware. As of April 29, 2017, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 1,012 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. provide consumers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery, installation and extended service contracts.

Operating through two segments—the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment—Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries offer franchise and dealership opportunities focused on selling, as applicable, top brand home appliances, hardware, tools, lawn and garden equipment and outlet merchandise. For more information about Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores, Inc., visit www.shos.com. To learn about the opportunity to own and operate a store format, visit www.ownasearsstore.com.

* Subject to certain exclusions, as detailed in print ad promotions available in the store. Also, not available on price-matched merchandise. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Garabedian
Phone Number: 847-945-1300
Email Address: [email protected]

