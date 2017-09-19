New Ownership and Management for Clean Water Ltd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio., Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective September 18, 2017, Clean Water Ltd. exited receivership with substantially all assets and operations transferred to Clean Water Environmental, an affiliate of Hunting Dog Capital LLC. Clean Water Environmental emerges from Clean Water Ltd.’s receivership where the company has had the time and resources to restructure and reinvigorate its operations. As part of its restructuring initiative, new management has been put in place and operational procedures have been audited, assessed and enhanced for adherence to compliance regulations.

Clean Water Environmental provides services that are important to the cradle-to-grave management system for hazardous wastes, which prevents dangerous releases and avoids costly cleanups. Clean Water Environmental’s broad service offering positions it as a true partner to help customers focus on their business, while providing peace of mind that their environmental needs are handled professionally.

“Clean Water has been a regional supplier in the environmental services business for over 25 years, bringing a high level of expertise to our customers and industry partners,” said John Staton, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Water Environmental. “We are confident that with new ownership, experienced leadership and a renewed commitment to the communities in which we operate that our customers will remain loyal and grow with us. We plan to invest in our communities with new jobs and local support programs, so that Clean Water Environmental can improve our customers’ operations, our employees’ welfare and the overall environment.”

“We are excited to officially take ownership under the Hunting Dog Capital umbrella so we can focus on rebuilding customer relationships, restoring confidence with our partners and expanding the business,” said Chris Allick, Managing Member and Co-Founder at Hunting Dog Capital. “The potential for Clean Water Environmental to continue to service current customers as well as grow the service offerings is founded in the leadership of John Staton and the many employees that have been with the company for several years. This is exactly the type of company in which we strive to be aligned – one with leadership, expertise, loyalty, and commitment to the local communities.”

About Clean Water Environmental

Clean Water Environmental provides comprehensive hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal services at its facilities in central Ohio. Services include: Transportation, Treatment, Recycling, and Used Oil Recovery. Clean Water Environmental operates in compliance with the strict Waste Analysis and Acceptance Plan that details operational procedures for collection, receipt and processing of materials. At the heart of this process is Clean Water Environmental’s on-site analytical laboratory that assures compliance for both internal processes and to assist in making sure customer waste streams meet all regulatory requirements. For more information, please contact John Staton at 570.295.1438, [email protected]

About Hunting Dog Capital

Hunting Dog Capital (HDC) is a San Francisco-based investment manager that specializes in providing flexible financing, primarily in the form of senior-secured term loans, to lower middle-market U.S. companies. Hunting Dog Capital’s principals have worked together since 2002 and have extensive transaction experience that includes private debt, investment banking and corporate finance. HDC targets investment opportunities with businesses that generate between $5 million and $50 million of annual revenue. Business owners use HDC capital to facilitate acquisitions, refinance existing debt or for general corporate purposes to enable growth. For more information, please visit www.hdcap.com .

