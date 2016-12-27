New Report Shows Mobile Performance Improvements Across New York City and Tri-State Area

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report from RootMetrics®, the global standard for independent mobile performance information, Verizon takes first place across categories in New York City and Tri-State Area. The 2nd Half 2016 New York City and Tri-State Area Metro RootScore Report shows Verizon taking outright awards in four out of the six categories tested, while also recording the fastest median download speed in the metro area.

Meanwhile, the other mobile networks are gaining ground in this latest report from RootMetrics, an IHS Markit (Nasdaq:INFO) company. Specifically, Sprint joins Verizon to share the Call Performance RootScore Award, while all four carriers jump to the top in the Text Performance category. Furthermore, all of the networks demonstrated solid performance in Network Reliability.



“According to our latest mobile performance testing, the carriers are showing interesting improvements across categories,” said Annette Hamilton, RootMetrics director. “After previously only winning awards in four categories, Verizon now sweeps our mobile performance awards. Sprint also gained ground, sharing awards in the Call and Text categories. Of course, it is consumers who are the real winners as carriers compete to be top performers in the Big Apple.”



This is the eleventh time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in New York City and Tri-State Area and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its Network Reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its Network Speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks.

Verizon earns its fifth consecutive outright win in Network Reliability, while the other carriers are close behind. Meanwhile, Verizon also takes the award in Network Speed.



Data Performance

The Data Performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.



In the Data Performance category, Verizon takes the RootScore Award outright, while also recording the fastest median download speed at 29.7 Mbps. On Verizon’s network in New York City and Tri-State Area, downloading a high-definition TV show would take less than three minutes. Meanwhile, T-Mobile recorded the fastest median upload speed at 15.2 Mbps.



Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call Performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while Text Performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.



Verizon and Sprint share the top spot in Call Performance, which is an award Verizon previously held on its own. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the Text Performance award during this round of testing.



Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in New York City and Tri-State Area, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from October 28 through November 3. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 159 locations and while driving 6,813 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

