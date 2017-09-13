Breaking News
Home / Top News / Newchip Named Top 50 Global Startup in Worldwide Competition

Newchip Named Top 50 Global Startup in Worldwide Competition

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Austin, Texas, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newchip, the leading investment marketplace aggregator for direct public offerings (DPOs), is pleased to announce that G-Startup Worldwide has named Newchip in the Top 50 Innovative Startups for 2017.  The G-Startup Competition in Silicon Valley received over 1,000 applications from 67 countries and selected Newchip based on traction, team, product, and industry.

According to Newchip Founder and CEO Ryan Rafols, “We’re honored to be ranked amongst the top startups of 2017.  We believe we’re standing on a new horizon where the masses finally get to invest in what they believe in.  Whether it’s the latest technology startup, a local craft brewery, or even cryptocurrency, the ability to generate generational wealth is now accessible to everyone.”  Rafols recently received acclaim by the Founders Institute for giving “the best how to raise” talk they’ve seen in years at Amazon Startup Day.

G-Startup Worldwide is a global startup competition held around the world to find high-potential startups, invest in them, support them with its global network, and enable them to change the world through its investments and partnerships.  G-Startup alumni like Didi and App Annie have raised over $17.2 billion and some have been acquired by companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Alibaba.  G-Startup Worldwide is hosted at each Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in 2017 including Silicon Valley, Beijing, Bangalore, Tel Aviv, Jakarta, Sao Paulo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Texas Venture Labs Accelerator announced this month that Newchip is one of 14 companies entering its fall accelerator program.  To date, startups that have completed the program have raised a total of $420 million in funding.  Newchip was also featured in August by the #1 Hunter on Product Hunt and ranked in the top daily startups.  In addition, Judd Hollas, Founder of EquityNet, a platform that has helped entrepreneurs raise over $300 million from investors, recently joined the Newchip team as Co-Founder and COO.

About Newchip:
Newchip is an investment marketplace aggregator.  By consolidating startups, real estate deals, and ICOs from across the market via partnerships and proprietary technology, Newchip connects and empowers generations of investors to invest together in what they believe in. For more information, visit www.newchip.com

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Linda Phan
[email protected]
512-501-3691
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.