Newchip Named Top 50 Global Startup in Worldwide Competition

Austin, Texas, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newchip, the leading investment marketplace aggregator for direct public offerings (DPOs), is pleased to announce that G-Startup Worldwide has named Newchip in the Top 50 Innovative Startups for 2017. The G-Startup Competition in Silicon Valley received over 1,000 applications from 67 countries and selected Newchip based on traction, team, product, and industry.

According to Newchip Founder and CEO Ryan Rafols, “We’re honored to be ranked amongst the top startups of 2017. We believe we’re standing on a new horizon where the masses finally get to invest in what they believe in. Whether it’s the latest technology startup, a local craft brewery, or even cryptocurrency, the ability to generate generational wealth is now accessible to everyone.” Rafols recently received acclaim by the Founders Institute for giving “the best how to raise” talk they’ve seen in years at Amazon Startup Day.

G-Startup Worldwide is a global startup competition held around the world to find high-potential startups, invest in them, support them with its global network, and enable them to change the world through its investments and partnerships. G-Startup alumni like Didi and App Annie have raised over $17.2 billion and some have been acquired by companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Alibaba. G-Startup Worldwide is hosted at each Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in 2017 including Silicon Valley, Beijing, Bangalore, Tel Aviv, Jakarta, Sao Paulo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Texas Venture Labs Accelerator announced this month that Newchip is one of 14 companies entering its fall accelerator program. To date, startups that have completed the program have raised a total of $420 million in funding. Newchip was also featured in August by the #1 Hunter on Product Hunt and ranked in the top daily startups. In addition, Judd Hollas, Founder of EquityNet, a platform that has helped entrepreneurs raise over $300 million from investors, recently joined the Newchip team as Co-Founder and COO.

