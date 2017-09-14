Newton Energy Corporation Announces Proposed Private Placement and Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newton Energy Corporation (“Newton” or the “Corporation“) (NEX:NTN.H) announces that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of a minimum of 10,000,000 common shares of Newton (the “Common Shares“) and up to a maximum of 33,333,333 Common Shares at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for minimum gross proceeds of $150,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $500,000 (the “Offering“).

In connection with the Offering and subject to regulatory approval, the Corporation shall seek shareholder approval for a consolidation of its Common Shares on a 20:1 basis or such other amount as may be determined by the board of directors of the Corporation (the “Consolidation“). The Corporation intends to give effect to the Consolidation in as expeditious manner as is possible after receiving the requisite shareholder approval but not later than the earlier of the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders and six months from the completion of the Offering. This structure allows the Corporation to complete the Offering prior to completion of the Consolidation.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used towards the payment of outstanding payables and for general working capital. Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including the approval of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “NEX Board“). The Common Shares issued will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation is a Canadian based company exploring projects and ventures in clean energy, technology other sectors and is traded on the NEX Board. The Corporation’s public filings may be found at www.sedar.com.

