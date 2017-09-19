NFL ALUMNI PARTNERS WITH COACH JEN WELTER

Mount Laurel, NJ, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Alumni is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, to host the first of what will become a minimum 12-city tour of youth football camps for girls around the country.

Dr. Jen Welter is widely known as a trailblazer in the world of professional football. Her highly decorated 14-year career in women’s professional football gave her the foundation to be the first woman to play running back in a men’s professional football league and become the first female coach in the NFL, coaching inside linebackers for the Arizona Cardinals.

Her professional career led her to four National Championships and two gold medals as a member of Team USA in the 2010 and 2013 International Federation of American Football’s (IFAF) Women’s World Championship (WWC). She recently finished her stint as the head coach of Team Australia for the 2017 IFAF Women’s World Championship. She is also a successful sports consultant, renowned speaker and author of “Play Big, Lessons in Being Limitless from the First Woman to Coach in the NFL,” to be published by Seal Press on October 3, 2017.

On October 7, Dr. Jen Welter and NFL Alumni will kick off the tour with an all-girls youth flag football camp in Frisco, Texas. The girls will also receive in-depth training from members of the Dallas Elite Women’s Football team.

NFL Alumni is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and continues to assist and inform retired players and coaches in their post-NFL lives. The Association offers medical, financial and social programs to keep members and their families healthy, productive and connected.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Jen Welter and host youth girls football camps,” said Elvis Gooden, Interim President and CEO of the NFL Alumni. “After learning of the Day in the Life Football Clinic she launched with the Washington Redskins’ women’s club last year, we felt it was critical to offer something just as great for young girls. Her mission aligns with ours as we continue to ‘Care For Kids’ and promote healthy, active lifestyles.”

Dr. Jen Welter has been committed to increasing access and opportunities for females surrounding the game of football through her signature program “A Day in the Life of a Football Player” and her involvement as a spokesperson and mentor for the launch of Play 60 in Canada. Additionally, Welter’s doctorate degree in Psychology, Masters in Sport Psychology and Bachelors degree from Boston College have supplemented her passion for the game and have been a driving force behind the impact she has made opening the game to women and empowering a new perspective of thinking through sport psychology.

“I’m honored to partner with the NFL Alumni,” said Dr. Jen Welter. “We share the same vision of getting more girls into the game and on the field. By bringing former NFL players and female football players together to coach these girls, we are showing them they have a place in football.”

About Jen Welter

Dr. Jen Welter is the first female NFL coach of the Arizona Cardinals who is committed to increasing access and opportunities in for women in football. Welter is also a 14-year women’s pro player and two-time Team USA gold medalist. Her message has been widely acclaimed and well received on worldwide platforms that speak to audiences from global enterprising companies, top performing schools, brand nonprofits, top ranked performance enhancement facilities and professional sports teams. For more information, please visit www.jenwelter.com.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni is a nationwide group of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive, and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of the NFL Alumni.

For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.

