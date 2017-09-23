NEW YORK (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s call for National Football League owners to fire players who protest during the U.S. national anthem revealed an “unfortunate lack of respect” for the NFL and its players, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- NFL condemns Trump’s comments on football player protests - September 23, 2017
- Trump pressures senators to back Republican healthcare bill - September 23, 2017
- Latest Mexico quake spreads alarm, rescue efforts suspended - September 23, 2017