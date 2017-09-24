NFL players, owners defy Trump on anthem protests as feud ramps up

SOMERSET, N.J. (Reuters) – National Football League players sat out, knelt and linked arms during pre-game national anthems played across the country and in London on Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump called on fans to boycott teams that do not discipline players who protest.
