Breaking News
Home / Top News / NICOX : Number of voting rights as of March 31, 2017

NICOX : Number of voting rights as of March 31, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 25,070,977

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On April 3, 2017,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

  As of March 31, 2017
Total number of shares composing the share capital 25,070,977
Total number of voting rights 25,070,977
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 25,070,977

—————
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33  4-97-24-53-99

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a72424e-d87f-4c81-ab2e-2d9645585ff1

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.