NNIT A/S: NNIT partners with Germany’s fastest growing technology company

NNIT partners with Germany’s fastest growing technology company

NNIT is among the first Celonis Consulting partners in Denmark

Celonis uses Artificial-Intelligence-based systems to reconstruct and visualize as-is business processes and provide full transparency

Celonis can compare the As-Is- and To-Be-process model and provide possible root-causes of how to make the processes more efficient

With the software, Celonis and NNIT can add value to all lines of business and help companies across all industries to embrace the full potential of emerging digital technology

The software is easily set up with standard connectors to most ERP systems such as SAP, MS Dynamics and Oracle

Celonis is the world market leader in process mining and has been named the fastest growing technology company in Germany

Celonis is growing fast in the Automated Business Process Discovery industry, which Gartner estimates is worth 15 billion USD

Copenhagen, September 13, 2017 – NNIT becomes one of the first Danish partners of Celonis, the fastest growing technology company in Germany according to Deloitte’s Fast50 Ranking 2015. Key to the new partnership is the best-in-class process-mining-solution developed by Celonis, which fits with all ERP-systems including MS Dynamics and SAP.

Celonis uses Artificial-Intelligence-based systems to reconstruct and visualize business processes and offer suggestions on how to optimize them and make them more efficient. The partnership is part of NNIT’s endeavor to provide the latest process analysis and visualization tools based on Process Mining.

“We see an increasing demand for solutions powered by artificial intelligence and big data as companies wish to unlock the potential of their large amounts of data and use it to improve process effectiveness,” explains Rasmus Jakobsen, manager of enterprise information management in NNIT and certified Celonis Data Scientist. He continues:

“Celonis offers a very easy to use but yet strong and powerful solution for optimization of business processes based on cutting edge technology, so we are looking forward to collaborate even closer to help our clients.”

With the software, Celonis and NNIT can add value to all lines of business and help companies across all industries to embrace the full potential of emerging digital technology and reimagine their processes and business models. Celonis offers standard connectors to all ERP-systems for example SAP, MS Dynamics and Oracle. It is however not limited to ERP systems, but can also be used for process optimization within service management and the likes.

“We are pleased to partner and collaborate with NNIT to help their clients in Denmark and globally to optimize their processes. NNIT has a strong legacy as leading provider of IT services and consultancy to companies within regulated industries, whom we look forward to jointly support. We also applaud their ambition to help corporate enterprises secure robust IT infrastructure and effective IT suitable for international growth and digital innovation,” says Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO of Celonis.

Celonis is the world market leader in Process Mining and was named the fastest growing technology company in Germany in Deloitte’s Fast50 Ranking 2015. The company captures market shares in the Automated Business Process Discovery industry, which Gartner estimates is worth 15 billion USD.

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, [email protected]

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 2,800 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About Celonis

Celonis is the big data analytics company for business leaders who won’t settle for the status quo. Its enterprise-proven process mining software applies Artificial Intelligence and machine learning across all company data to provide full transparency into all IT-supported business processes, uncover hidden inefficiencies and bottlenecks, and give prescriptive recommendations on how to resolve them quickly. Enterprises of all sizes – including companies such as GM, GE, Siemens, Bayer, and Vodafone – trust Celonis as key analytical software to use in their daily work to provide transparency into their operations. Backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and 83North (formerly Greylock IL), Celonis’ headquarter is based in Munich, Germany. More offices are located in the USA and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.celonis.com or follow @Celonis.

