Nohla Therapeutics Awarded $6.9 Million Grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine to Further Develop NLA101 Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nohla Therapeutics Inc. (Nohla), a leading developer of universal donor cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignances and other critical diseases, announced today that it has received a $6.9 million grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). The grant will support the ongoing clinical development of Nohla’s lead regenerative cell therapy program, NLA101. NLA101 is an off-the-shelf ex-vivo expanded hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell therapy that has the potential to provide functional bridging hematopoiesis in patients receiving myeloablative or high-dose chemotherapy.

“We are grateful for this significant grant from CIRM to support the continued development of NLA101,” said Katie Fanning, President and CEO of Nohla. “This collaborative funding partnership will provide capital that we intend to direct toward the initiation of our global Phase 2 randomized trial in adult acute myeloid leukemia patients receiving high-dose chemotherapy. We believe NLA101 will make a meaningful difference in this disease setting and look forward to reporting results from this trial.”

CIRM was established in November 2004 with the passage of Proposition 71, the California Stem Cell Research and Cures Act. The statewide ballot measure called for the establishment of an entity to make grants and provide loans for stem cell research, research facilities and other vital research opportunities.

About NLA101
NLA101 is a universal donor, ex vivo expanded hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product that provides bridging hematopoiesis to rapidly generate mature and functionally intact myeloid cells. These cells provide an immunity “boost” by preventing infection until the patient’s bone marrow can recover. Clinical results to date suggest that NLA101 can enable rapid hematopoietic recovery, generating mature functional myeloid cells in patients who experience pancytopenia (abnormally low levels of blood cells produced by the bone marrow) after high-dose chemotherapy or chemotherapy/radiation.

A randomized Phase 2b studying is currently ongoing evaluating NLA101 in patients receiving a cord blood transplant. The company is also initiating a second randomized Phase 2 study evaluating NLA101 in AML patients at risk for myelosuppression following high-dose chemotherapy.

About Nohla 
Nohla is the leading developer of universal donor cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignances and other critical diseases. Nohla’s technology platform uses an engineered Notch ligand that enables ex vivo expansion, directed stem cell fate and lineage-specific differentiation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells with broad application across multiple cell types and therapeutic areas. The company’s lead product, NLA101, is a regenerative cell therapy consisting of ex vivo expanded stem and progenitor cells derived from umbilical cord blood, available off the shelf without the need for HLA matching to the recipient. More information is available at www.nohlatherapeutics.com or on Twitter @nohlatx. 

