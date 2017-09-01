Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
1.9.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 1.9.2017
|Trade date
|1.9.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 141 233
|shares
|Average price/share
|5,2575
|EUR
|Total cost
|5 999 999
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 1.9.2017
NOKIA 200 597 766
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Chief Operational Officer Luc De Proost has decided to leave Sif- group - September 1, 2017
- Ashland issues statement on impact from Hurricane Harvey - September 1, 2017
- Zephyr Real Estate Agents Set Record-High Sale in Bernal Heights - September 1, 2017