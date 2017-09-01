NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 1.9.2017

Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE

1.9.2017 at 19:00

NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 1.9.2017



Trade date 1.9.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 141 233 shares Average price/share 5,2575 EUR Total cost 5 999 999 EUR



The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 1.9.2017

NOKIA 200 597 766

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo

For more information, please contact:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: [email protected]

www.nokia.com