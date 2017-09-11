Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
11.9.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 11.9.2017
|Trade date
|11.9.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 176 828
|shares
|Average price/share
|5,0984
|EUR
|Total cost
|5 999 995
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 11.9.2017
NOKIA 207 599 743
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
