NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 11.9.2017

11.9.2017 at 19:00

Trade date 11.9.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 176 828 shares Average price/share 5,0984 EUR Total cost 5 999 995 EUR



The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 11.9.2017

NOKIA 207 599 743

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo

For more information, please contact:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: [email protected]

www.nokia.com