Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
28.8.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 28.8.2017
|Trade date
|28.8.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 157 120
|shares
|Average price/share
|5,1853
|EUR
|Total cost
|5 999 992
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 28.8.2017
NOKIA 195 972 090
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
