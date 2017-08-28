NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 28.8.2017

Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE

28.8.2017 at 19:00

NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 28.8.2017

Trade date 28.8.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 157 120 shares Average price/share 5,1853 EUR Total cost 5 999 992 EUR

The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 28.8.2017

NOKIA 195 972 090

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo

