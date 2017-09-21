Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nordea Bank AB – Change of last trading date in Certificates (ETN)

Nordea Bank AB – Change of last trading date in Certificates (ETN)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

The last trading day for a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for September 29, 2017. The certificates are shown below and changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect 22 September 2017.

  

ISIN Name
DK0060676898 BEAR AMAZON 2ND
DK0060676708 BEAR AMAZON ND
DK0060677193 BEAR APPLE 2ND
DK0060677003 BEAR APPLE ND
DK0060678167 BEAR DISNEY 2ND
DK0060678084 BEAR DISNEY ND
DK0060677433 BEAR FACEB 2ND
DK0060677359 BEAR FACEB ND
DK0060677862 BEAR GOOGLE 2ND
DK0060677789 BEAR GOOGLE ND
DK0060678407 BEAR NIKE 2ND
DK0060678324 BEAR NIKE ND
DK0060676625 BULL AMAZON 2ND
DK0060676971 BULL APPLE 2ND
DK0060677946 BULL DISNEY 2ND
DK0060677276 BULL FACEB 2ND
DK0060677516 BULL GOOGLE 2ND
DK0060678241 BULL NIKE 2ND

 

 

For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66

 

 

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.