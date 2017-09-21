The last trading day for a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for September 29, 2017. The certificates are shown below and changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect 22 September 2017.
|ISIN
|Name
|DK0060676898
|BEAR AMAZON 2ND
|DK0060676708
|BEAR AMAZON ND
|DK0060677193
|BEAR APPLE 2ND
|DK0060677003
|BEAR APPLE ND
|DK0060678167
|BEAR DISNEY 2ND
|DK0060678084
|BEAR DISNEY ND
|DK0060677433
|BEAR FACEB 2ND
|DK0060677359
|BEAR FACEB ND
|DK0060677862
|BEAR GOOGLE 2ND
|DK0060677789
|BEAR GOOGLE ND
|DK0060678407
|BEAR NIKE 2ND
|DK0060678324
|BEAR NIKE ND
|DK0060676625
|BULL AMAZON 2ND
|DK0060676971
|BULL APPLE 2ND
|DK0060677946
|BULL DISNEY 2ND
|DK0060677276
|BULL FACEB 2ND
|DK0060677516
|BULL GOOGLE 2ND
|DK0060678241
|BULL NIKE 2ND
For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Nordea Bank AB – Change of last trading date in Certificates (ETN) - September 21, 2017
- Option Exercise Reservations/Exercise Requests Nordic Power - September 21, 2017
- Sphere 3D Announces Amendment of Opus Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity Date of Credit Facilities to March 31, 2018 - September 21, 2017