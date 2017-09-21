Nordea Bank AB – Change of last trading date in Certificates (ETN)

The last trading day for a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for September 29, 2017. The certificates are shown below and changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect 22 September 2017.

ISIN Name DK0060676898 BEAR AMAZON 2ND DK0060676708 BEAR AMAZON ND DK0060677193 BEAR APPLE 2ND DK0060677003 BEAR APPLE ND DK0060678167 BEAR DISNEY 2ND DK0060678084 BEAR DISNEY ND DK0060677433 BEAR FACEB 2ND DK0060677359 BEAR FACEB ND DK0060677862 BEAR GOOGLE 2ND DK0060677789 BEAR GOOGLE ND DK0060678407 BEAR NIKE 2ND DK0060678324 BEAR NIKE ND DK0060676625 BULL AMAZON 2ND DK0060676971 BULL APPLE 2ND DK0060677946 BULL DISNEY 2ND DK0060677276 BULL FACEB 2ND DK0060677516 BULL GOOGLE 2ND DK0060678241 BULL NIKE 2ND

For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66