Nordea Bank AB (publ) issues Autocallable Notes –Europæiske Aktier 2020

Nordea Bank AB (publ) (the ”Issuer”) issues a series (B634) of Autocallable Notes due 4 September 2020, Europæiske Aktier 2020, denominated in euro (“EUR”) with ISIN Code DK0030402755 (the “Notes”).

The Notes are to be issued on 28 September 2017 and will be redeemed on 4 September 2020 in accordance with performance structure “Autocallable Structure Long” with Flat Coupon provisions. The return and redemption date of the Notes depend on the performance of the worst performing reference asset in a basket of equity indices (the “Reference Asset(s)”), and a Coupon Rate of indicatively 10.00 per cent. As autocallable notes the Notes might the subject to early redemption.

Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Final Terms of the Notes dated 30 August 2017 and the Base Prospectus, as so supplemented.

The offer period for the Notes will take place during the period from 4 September 2017, 9:00 CET until 22 September 2017, 16.00 CET. The Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes and the final Coupon Rate will be determined after the subscription period and announced in a Final Terms Confirmation Announcement through NASDAQ Copenhagen.

The Issuer reserves its rights to cancel the offer if the aggregate principal amount of Notes subscribed on or before the Issue Date is less than EUR 1,500,000 or above EUR 5,000,000, if the Coupon Rate cannot be set to at least 8.00 per cent, or if any event of an economic, financial or political nature occurs and which may jeopardise a successful offer, as determined by the Issuer. The Issuer may also replace the Reference Asset at any time on or prior to Issue Date by a comparable type of underlying Reference Asset.

The Notes, if issued, will be registered with VP Securities A/S on 28 September 2017 and be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen with the first day of trading on the same day.

We refer to the published Final Terms of the Notes.

Questions regarding the Notes may be directed to Morten Emil Rasmussen, Nordea Markets, telephone 55 46 82 74.