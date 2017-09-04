Nordic Mines AB: The Board informs about Nasdaq’s actions in connection with communication on compliance

Breaking News
According to Nasdaq Stockholm, the company has not adhered to the stock exchange’s regulatory framework and considers that the company does not fulfill the basic listing requirements. The company has announced in several communications to the stock exchange that the previous problems and difficulties will be passed when the extraordinary shareholders meeting decide on the strategic path and at substantial financing of the business. The company therefore does not agree with the judgment that the Supervisory Authority has attributed to the company.

Nasdaq thus writes: “The stock exchange will promptly submit the matter to the Stock Exchange Disciplinary Board for review of a decision to delist the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, in accordance with paragraph 2.9.3 of the Nasdaq Stockholms Stock Exchange’s Rules of Issuers.”

Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4 September 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com

