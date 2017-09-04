Nordic Mines AB: The Board informs about Nasdaq’s actions in connection with communication on compliance

According to Nasdaq Stockholm, the company has not adhered to the stock exchange’s regulatory framework and considers that the company does not fulfill the basic listing requirements. The company has announced in several communications to the stock exchange that the previous problems and difficulties will be passed when the extraordinary shareholders meeting decide on the strategic path and at substantial financing of the business. The company therefore does not agree with the judgment that the Supervisory Authority has attributed to the company.

Nasdaq thus writes: “The stock exchange will promptly submit the matter to the Stock Exchange Disciplinary Board for review of a decision to delist the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, in accordance with paragraph 2.9.3 of the Nasdaq Stockholms Stock Exchange’s Rules of Issuers.”

