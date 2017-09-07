Breaking News
Home / Top News / Norm Mullock Joins Wilson Legal Solutions As Vice President of Strategy

Norm Mullock Joins Wilson Legal Solutions As Vice President of Strategy

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilson Legal Solutions, a leading provider of consulting services and analytics software for global law firms and professional services organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Norm Mullock as vice president of strategy. In this capacity, Mullock drives operational initiatives and evaluates strategic corporate and product acquisitions. He also collaborates with members of the leadership team to give prominence to the company’s core competencies and increase market share.

A longtime champion of innovation, Mullock joins Wilson Legal Solutions from Intapp, where he most recently served as vice president of market development. At Intapp, he led the strategic direction of the company’s products for the broader professional and financial services markets. He also co-founded and served as chief strategy officer at Redwood Analytics, a market-leading business intelligence (BI) software and services business, before its sale to LexisNexis. At LexisNexis, Mullock served as a product strategist and vice president of product strategy and innovation for the company’s business of law solutions.

“I’ve known Wilson for many years and think very highly of the organization and its people,” Mullock says. “During my time at Intapp, the synergy of an Intapp-Wilson relationship was apparent as Wilson achieved certification as a services partner and during our mutual work on Elite 3E projects. Both companies see the incredible importance from a business standpoint of bringing risk and business development data into the BI fold. Of course, I did my own vetting of Wilson Ideate software and really like the direction of the product. I’m looking forward to building on the company’s relationships with industry partners and helping to keep the software road map aligned with industry needs. My role at Wilson provides a forum to indulge my passion for evangelism about the ways law firms and professional services firms can use technology to enhance business performance.”

Bruce Wilson, CEO and managing partner of Wilson Legal Solutions, says: “Law firms have been slow to fully embrace analytics. But to support profitable business models, firms have to make this transformation sooner rather than later. We believe Norm will help communicate Wilson’s capacity to enable this transformation through our software and services by engaging law firm executives in a high-level dialogue to drive adoption of BI and analytics. We also believe Norm will be instrumental in helping Wilson achieve the next level of growth by sharpening our business focus and enhancing our market presence.”

Mullock’s career began in the banking industry 25 years ago, first as a treasurer with Continental Bank of New Jersey and later as senior vice president at Crestar Bank, now SunTrust Bank. He left Crestar to launch Redwood Capital, a niche capital provider to law firms. The company built analyses to assess the risk of extending credit to its potential law firm clients. These analyses served as the stimulus for what would eventually become Redwood Analytics.

Mullock holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Michigan. He resides in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is working in the Wilson Legal Solutions headquarters office in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

About Wilson Legal Solutions

Wilson Legal Solutions is a leading global provider of consulting services and analytics software that enables law firms and professional services organizations to improve business performance. The company supports firms throughout the lifecycle of practice management software. It is a Certified 3E Services partner with Thomson Reuters Elite, a preferred implementation partner for American LegalNet, and is certified to provide services for all Intapp products. The company’s advisory services feature globally recognized business of law consultants who enable strategic, data-driven decisions. Its Wilson Ideate software makes it easier to access, analyze, and share the data that drives profitability and performance. For information, visit www.wilsonlegalsol.com.

CONTACT: CDL Communications
Carol Long
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.