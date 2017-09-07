Norm Mullock Joins Wilson Legal Solutions As Vice President of Strategy

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilson Legal Solutions, a leading provider of consulting services and analytics software for global law firms and professional services organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Norm Mullock as vice president of strategy. In this capacity, Mullock drives operational initiatives and evaluates strategic corporate and product acquisitions. He also collaborates with members of the leadership team to give prominence to the company’s core competencies and increase market share.

A longtime champion of innovation, Mullock joins Wilson Legal Solutions from Intapp, where he most recently served as vice president of market development. At Intapp, he led the strategic direction of the company’s products for the broader professional and financial services markets. He also co-founded and served as chief strategy officer at Redwood Analytics, a market-leading business intelligence (BI) software and services business, before its sale to LexisNexis. At LexisNexis, Mullock served as a product strategist and vice president of product strategy and innovation for the company’s business of law solutions.

“I’ve known Wilson for many years and think very highly of the organization and its people,” Mullock says. “During my time at Intapp, the synergy of an Intapp-Wilson relationship was apparent as Wilson achieved certification as a services partner and during our mutual work on Elite 3E projects. Both companies see the incredible importance from a business standpoint of bringing risk and business development data into the BI fold. Of course, I did my own vetting of Wilson Ideate software and really like the direction of the product. I’m looking forward to building on the company’s relationships with industry partners and helping to keep the software road map aligned with industry needs. My role at Wilson provides a forum to indulge my passion for evangelism about the ways law firms and professional services firms can use technology to enhance business performance.”

Bruce Wilson, CEO and managing partner of Wilson Legal Solutions, says: “Law firms have been slow to fully embrace analytics. But to support profitable business models, firms have to make this transformation sooner rather than later. We believe Norm will help communicate Wilson’s capacity to enable this transformation through our software and services by engaging law firm executives in a high-level dialogue to drive adoption of BI and analytics. We also believe Norm will be instrumental in helping Wilson achieve the next level of growth by sharpening our business focus and enhancing our market presence.”

Mullock’s career began in the banking industry 25 years ago, first as a treasurer with Continental Bank of New Jersey and later as senior vice president at Crestar Bank, now SunTrust Bank. He left Crestar to launch Redwood Capital, a niche capital provider to law firms. The company built analyses to assess the risk of extending credit to its potential law firm clients. These analyses served as the stimulus for what would eventually become Redwood Analytics.

Mullock holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Michigan. He resides in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is working in the Wilson Legal Solutions headquarters office in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

About Wilson Legal Solutions

Wilson Legal Solutions is a leading global provider of consulting services and analytics software that enables law firms and professional services organizations to improve business performance. The company supports firms throughout the lifecycle of practice management software. It is a Certified 3E Services partner with Thomson Reuters Elite, a preferred implementation partner for American LegalNet, and is certified to provide services for all Intapp products. The company’s advisory services feature globally recognized business of law consultants who enable strategic, data-driven decisions. Its Wilson Ideate software makes it easier to access, analyze, and share the data that drives profitability and performance. For information, visit www.wilsonlegalsol.com.

CONTACT: CDL Communications Carol Long [email protected]