SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said it successfully tested an advanced hydrogen bomb on Sunday, marking a dramatic escalation in the isolated state’s stand-off with the United States over its nuclear weapons program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says conducts ‘perfect’ hydrogen bomb test - September 3, 2017
- North Korea conducts sixth nuclear test, says developed H-bomb - September 3, 2017
- Al Shabaab attacks military base near Somalia’s Kismayu: military - September 3, 2017