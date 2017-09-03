North Korea earthquake points to sixth, most powerful nuclear test

SEOUL (Reuters) – A shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook North Korea on Sunday, suggesting it had detonated its sixth and most powerful nuclear test device, hours after Pyongyang said it had developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that possesses “great destructive power”.
