North Korea earthquake suggests sixth nuclear test as Trump, Abe discuss ‘escalating’ crisis

SEOUL (Reuters) – Two shallow earthquakes shook North Korea on Sunday, suggesting it had detonated a sixth nuclear test device, hours after it said it had developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that possesses “great destructive power”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea conducts sixth nuclear test, says developed H-bomb - September 3, 2017
- Al Shabaab attacks military base near Somalia’s Kismayu: military - September 3, 2017
- North Korea detonates its sixth and most powerful nuclear test yet - September 3, 2017