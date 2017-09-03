North Korea says conducts ‘perfect’ hydrogen bomb test

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was a successful detonation of an advanced hydrogen bomb, in a dramatic escalation of the isolated state’s stand-off with the United States and its allies.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s Xi says BRICS must promote open world economy - September 3, 2017
- Exclusive: Colombia’s ELN says it killed Russian hostage; risks peace talks with government - September 3, 2017
- Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha arrested over alleged plot with U.S. - September 3, 2017