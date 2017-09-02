SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Sunday it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon that has “great destructive power” and leader Kim Jong Un inspected a hydrogen bomb that will be loaded on a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says it has developed more-advanced hydrogen bomb: KCNA - September 2, 2017
- Record-breaking U.S. astronaut heads back to Earth - September 2, 2017
- North Korea says has developed more advanced hydrogen bomb: KCNA - September 2, 2017