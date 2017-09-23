UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea said on Saturday firing its rockets at the U.S. mainland was “inevitable” after U.S. President Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man”, in a further escalation of rhetoric between the two countries over the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says rockets to U.S. ‘inevitable’ as U.S. bombers fly off North Korean coast - September 23, 2017
- Fears of dam collapse add to Puerto Rico’s misery after Maria - September 23, 2017
- Echoing France, Germany says May offered ‘nothing concrete’ on Brexit - September 23, 2017