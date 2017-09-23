North Korea says rockets to U.S. ‘inevitable’ as U.S. bombers fly off North Korean coast

UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea said on Saturday firing its rockets at the U.S. mainland was “inevitable” after U.S. President Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man”, in a further escalation of rhetoric between the two countries over the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

Read Full Story